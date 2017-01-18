New development could help Laney area draw new businesses

A planned housing development in the Laney Walker area will have no room for low income residents but City housing officials say it will still be a plus for the area

The Foundry place development will have more than 220 units. but none will be subsidized for low or moderate income.

Even though the city is providing some of the financing for the project.

Augusta housing officials say the project is important, because having higher income residents living there. will help attract new business like grocery stores and restaurants to the neighborhood.

One of the areas we do that is by coming in and providing a market rate product that in turn raises the overall house hold income of the area to be sure now we can have these conversations on bringing in adequate commercial and retail to alleviate the food desert,” said Housing and Community Development Director Hawthorne Welcher.

Welcher says there is a significant amount of affordable housing already in the Laney Walker area he says Foundry place project will provide a product for young professionals in the medical area to take advantage of.