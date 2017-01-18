Paine College marches into Spring semester hopeful

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Spring semester officially kicked off at Paine College. The school’s leadership as well as some students remain hopeful about the institution’s future. Students heard a positive message Wednesday morning from President Samuel Sullivan, while in on probation. But that news did not seem to bother some Lions who feel Paine’s legacy will go on.

“Paine will keep on going” is the message President Sullivan repeated while addressing students during the convocation in the Gilbert-Lambuth Memorial Chapel. After a rocky start to the 2016-17 school year, Paine College faculty, staff and students started a new semester. But the challenges surrounding accreditation for the college remain.

“You have to believe that things will get better even when things do not get better,” Sullivan told the crowd while quoting Benjamin E. Mays.

Songs of hope and inspiration and prayers of the righteous made up Paine’s Spring Convocation 2017, where students received motivation to work hard.

Sophomore Amber Cunningham, a sociology and criminology major, agreed with Sullivan.

“What he said is true and everything is good,” Cunningham stated.

“Encouraging and inspired everyone to continue to do and work harder,” said Junior Valerie Hollimon.

In September 2016, Paine lost its accreditation from the Southern Association of College and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) and immediately regained it after an Atlanta judge granted an injunction.

“Until the judge says one way or another, we will be fully accredited, but on probation,” Sullivan told NewsChannel 6.

Despite three looming financial sanctions, President Sullivan said Paine gained about 40 new students and that keeps them in the ballpark of around 400 enrolled.

“We have to deal with the issues that we face with SACS. At the same time we’re working with TRACS to pursue accreditation through TRACS as well,” he said noting the school is considering becoming accredited by The Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools.

Chemistry major Valerie Hollimon, who recently received a national honor, plans to stay put.

“I would like to stay true to where I came from and be here and let Paine be my alma mater,” she said.

Paine’s biggest battle is awaiting to hear from the judge. If the judge rules to uphold SACS’ ruling, then the school is already working on its Plan B, accreditation from TRACS. This can all happen any day now.