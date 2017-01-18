Richmond County school board prepares students for state testing

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Last week, Georgia Governor Nathan Deal held his state of the state address. His top concerns include the growing number of failing schools throughout the Peach State. Richmond County has 21 schools on that list, three more than last year. School Board members have implemented several programs to help aid failing students.

The National Hills center is for third graders who have not yet reached grade level. They will spend a portion of the day at the center receiving one-on-one help and a part of the day at their regular school.

Another program geared towards at-risk high school students is easy-go Textron that allows students to work towards learning a trade and receiving pay and attending school for half of the day. While it’s too early to tell how successful the programs will be, School Board member Venus Cain says it will take parent involvement to help students succeed.

“We can’t just say it’s a Richmond County issue, it’s a community issue because if our children are not coming home after our teachers have taught all day and no one is home to reiterate what the teacher has taught or made sure homework is done then we’re going to be working in vain.” Cain said.

Students begin testing for the College and Career ready Performance index test in April, a test that will determine whether schools receive a passing or failing grade.

Below are the list of failing schools in Richmond County:

Wilkinson Gardens Elementary

Butler High School

Rollins Elementary School

W.S. Hornsby K-8 School

Lamar-Milledge Elementary School

Meadowbrook Elementary School

Morgan Road Middle School

Jamestown Elementary School

Glenn Hills Middle School

Diamond Lakes Elementary School

Jenkins- White Elementary Charter School

Bayvale Elementary School

Glenn Hills High School

Sego Middle School

Josey High School

Spirit Creek M iddle School

Wheeless Road Elementary School

Terrace Manor Elementary

School Murphey Middle Charter School