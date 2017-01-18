Washington Road Pep Boys sold to ANGC

mike-miller By Published:
pep-boys-logo

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Another Washington Road business has been sold to Augusta National Golf Club.

The city’s GIS map shows that Pep Boys sold its property to Augusta National for about $6.9 million.

Jay’s Music, National Hills Goodyear Tire and Jiffy Lube recently sold their property to the golf club.

Walgreens, Wendy’s and Olive Garden are now the only businesses left between the Old Berckmans Road and the new one.

We’ve reached out to Pep Boys to find out when the Washington Road location will close and if there are plans to open another one in Augusta.

