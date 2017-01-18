WJBF is now part of Nexstar Media Group

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – WJBF NewsChannel 6 is proud to announce that Coverage You Can Count On just got stronger– for you.

WJBF’s parent company, Media General, has been purchased by Nexstar Broadcasting Group.

This means that your WJBF family is now part of the nation’s second largest television broadcaster.

Bringing you more local content not just on TV but also online, here at WJBF.com with a family of 171 TV stations across the country.

Nexstar Media Group is one of the nation’s leading creators and distributors of local news, entertainment, sports, lifestyle and network programming and content through its broadcast and digital platforms. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “NXST.”

For more information on Nexstar Media Group, visit nexstar.tv.