WJBF Scholar Athlete: Washington-Wilkes’ Destiny Favors

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WJBF) — Destiny Favors led Washington-Wilkes’ softball team to its first 20-win season in program history this fall. Now, she’s gearing up for her final tennis season, as she tries to lead the Tigers back to the region championship for just the third time in school history.

Favors has accomplished a lot athletically, but her proudest achievement is being the top student in her class with a 4.0 GPA.

“I’m proud of all three of my kids, but she’s one a lot of students look up to,” Destiny’s mother Erica Favors said. “As far as help, work balance, trying to have a social life, [while] doing two different sports. She’s the model student.”

Favors said her motivation comes from her two sisters.

“I want to be a role model for them,” Favors said. “My older sister, I want to live in her footsteps, but my little sister, I want to set an example for her.”

Favors said she’s not sure where she will go to college or if she’ll continue her athletic career, but she plans on majoring in business finance.