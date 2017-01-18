WJBF Scholar Athlete: Washington-Wilkes’ Destiny Favors

zach By and Published:
4c5c43b80db5439fa3761fc138f91e8a

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WJBF) — Destiny Favors led Washington-Wilkes’ softball team to its first 20-win season in program history this fall. Now, she’s gearing up for her final tennis season, as she tries to lead the Tigers back to the region championship for just the third time in school history.

Favors has accomplished a lot athletically, but her proudest achievement is being the top student in her class with a 4.0 GPA.

“I’m proud of all three of my kids, but she’s one a lot of students look up to,” Destiny’s mother Erica Favors said. “As far as help, work balance, trying to have a social life, [while] doing two different sports. She’s the model student.”

Favors said her motivation comes from her two sisters.

“I want to be a role model for them,” Favors said. “My older sister, I want to live in her footsteps, but my little sister, I want to set an example for her.”

Favors said she’s not sure where she will go to college or if she’ll continue her athletic career, but she plans on majoring in business finance.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s