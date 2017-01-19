Augusta residents without water after car lands on pipe

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A number of Augusta residents are without running water following a car damaging a water pipe.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Thursday when a Richmond County Deputy attempted to pull a vehicle over near Morgan Road at Mistletoe Avenue. That’s just off Deans Bridge Road.

The driver reportedly did not stop, turning into the yard of a home on the 3000 block of Mistletoe.

They then drove into a ravine near the yard, landing on a water pipe.

The vehicle is being removed from the ravine.

The driver fled on foot and is not in custody.

The Augusta Utilities Department will provide us with an update on the water situation for that neighborhood later today.