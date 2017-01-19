D.A. election could be nearly two years away

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) There’s an opening in the District Attorney’s office in Augusta, but it’s still up in the air when voters will get to decide who takes over.

Ashley Wright will be leaving the job, after she was appointed by Governor Deal to serve as Superior Court Judge. Augusta election officials say the since the D-A is elected by voters in Richmond, Columbia and Burke Counties–the state decides when the special election will take place.

“The way I read the law right now I would speculate that the election would probably be held at the November election in 2018 to fill the unexpired term and there would be some type of interim person appointed to that time but let’s be clear it’s not our call to make we will wait for guidance from the state on that,”

says Election Director Lynn Bailey.

Bailey says there are four dates this year that could be used for a Special election if the state decides not to wait. However she says her office did not budget for any elections in 2017.