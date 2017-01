GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The former Grovetown City Clerk is facing new questions.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office searched the home of Vicky Capetillo on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says they got a complaint about missing money from the Grovetown Lions Club.

Capetillo was the club’s treasurer.

No arrests have been made.

Capetillo is the subject of an investigation regarding how the City of Grovetown billed water customers while she was the city clerk.