AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A guilty plea has been entered in the case of a former Fort Gordon official charged with distributing child porn.

Jonathan Hurwitz, a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army, admitted in federal court Wednesday to sending and receiving child porn.

He was arrested in September after a two month investigation by the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Sentencing will take place at a later date.