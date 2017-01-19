One-On-One with Sen. David Perdue: The shift in power

Augusta, GA — As the United States prepares to welcome in the country’s 46th president, everyone is anticipating that changes that will come into effect with the swearing-in of new leadership. And it is not only the leadership in the White House that will change hands, the face of the United States Congress will also evolve. To address what the American people can expect in the coming days, weeks, and months, Georgia Senator David Perdue spoke with Brad Means from Capitol Hill.

At the forefront of the discussion, Sen. Perdue addressed the growing list of representatives choosing to not attend the inauguration of president-elect, Donald Trump. He explains that the inauguration is about more than bipartisan politics – it is about American history. The senator also explains the importance of everyone working together in order to move the country forward in a positive way, and further admits that the representatives electing to forego the inauguration are key in new legislation that will be introduced the same day that President-Elect Trump is sworn into office.

In this exclusive one-on-one conversation between Brad Means and Senator Perdue, Senator Perdue also shares what he hopes to accomplish and the importance of the cyber initiatives that are coming to Augusta. On a final note, he delivers a message to those who are excited – who voted for President-Elect Trump – and to those who are feeling anxious about new administration.