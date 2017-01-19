Sheriff’s office tracking 90 street gangs in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — 14 people are in jail, 2 are wanted and 1 is being taken into custody after a gang roundup in Augusta this week.

17 total have been indicted on organized crime and street gang charges.

The sheriff says they are members of one of the most violent gangs in the area.

When sheriff Richard Roundtree took office in 2013, he created a Gang Task Force and an Intelligence Unit.

Since then, the agency has gained a lot of valuable information and is using that to destroy the foundation of violent gangs in Augusta.

“This organization was involved in Murder, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Drug Distribution, Firearms Violations, Witness Tampering along with several other state and local charges,” Roundtree said.

Investigators say L.O.E. started in the 1980’s as “The Shirley Avenue Boys,” which is a street located off Olive Road.

“Originally when we started looking at it around the Shirley Avenue area and the Olive Road area, that side of town where we were having shootings a couple of years ago, we knew they were heavily involved and so we concentrated on that. But as we looked deeper into the investigation, we saw they were doing activities throughout Richmond County and even other counties,” Roundtree said.

Investigators say “Loyalty Over Everything” is affiliated with the “Blood” gang.

Its members use various hand signs, including the number 32 or the letter L.

“We know there are more than 17 people involved, but hopefully we can gain valuable intelligence throughout the prosecution process,” Roundtree said.

The sheriff says right now, the Gang Task Force is tracking more than 90 different street gangs in Augusta.

“One of the misconceptions that people have is when they think of gangs they think of the West Coast, the Crips, Gangsta Disciples, the Latin Kings, but we’re saying, anytime we get 3 or 4 people engaged in criminal activities, especially violence in Richmond County, that organize themselves, they are considered a gang,” Roundtree said.

The sheriff is asking for parents and family members to be on the lookout for gang activity, which can be identified through:

– Colors

– Symbols, Numbers and Hand Signs

– Clothing

– Social Media

– Change in Behavior