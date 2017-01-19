Suspect in Paces Run shooting awaiting extradition

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken County man is behind bars in Richmond County, awaiting extradition back to South Carolina.

21-year-old David Anthony Crawford Jr. is facing charges in Aiken for Attempted Murder, Armed Robbery, Pointing a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits Of Aiken.

The charges stem from an incident at Paces Run Apartments on Brandt Court on Thursday, January 12th, where officers responded for shots reportedly being fired in the area.

There they found a victim suffering from two gunshot wounds and another man attempting to stop the bleeding. The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment.

The suspect, Crawford, attempted to flee the scene in a stolen vehicle after attempting to run down the officers with the SUV.

The vehicle was later found on Bunche Terrace.

Crawford is currently being held at the Richmond County Detention Center on local charges.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). Callers will remain anonymous, and could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000