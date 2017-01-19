Team lean is fighting obesity one pound at a time

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – Team lean is now in its second week of helping participants reduce their risk of obesity.

The 12 week weight loss competition is in it’s ninth year and so far the program has had 14,000 participants that have loss a total of 110,000 pounds.

The program consist of health seminars and group activities where individuals or teams complete weigh-ins once a week.

The winner of the competition is based on the highest percent of body fat lost.

Katie Duncan, Vice president of Marketing at the Family Y says it’s about creating healthy habits year round.

“In this day and age were seeing so many health issues with obesity and this is one way to combat that in our community.” Duncan said.

Seminars and group activities are open to the public and you don’t have to be a team lean participant to join. For more information you can visit http://www.teamlean.com