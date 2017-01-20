Ashley Wright talks about career as district attorney, now judge

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — District attorney Ashley Wright is set to become to next superior court judge in the Augusta Judicial Circuit, which represents Richmond, Columbia and Burke Counties.

This week, governor Nathan Deal appointed Wright as the replacement for judge David Roper, who is retiring at the end of the month.

Wright has been working in the DA’s Office for more than 20 years.

She has been district attorney since 2008 and has been elected 3 times.

“I don’t think I knew that it was going to take when I came here,” she said.

Wrights says she stayed in her role as DA for so long because of her love for the Law.

She also says it’s a rewarding job.

“It’s nice to be able to have that personal and one-on-one contact with victims and witnesses, and to feel like something that we do might be making it better for those people and easier for those people,” she said.

Even though prosecuting cases can bring closure to those involved, it can still be difficult to handle, but Wright says her team of nearly 50 people helps each other out.

“I think the challenge is to not be so affected by the horrible things that we come into contact with and that we see and we respond to, that it changes who you are,” she said.

Wright says all her cases are important, but adds that some cases stick with her more than others.

“The death penalty cases are the ones that are the most aggravated and the ones that are the worst. The sexual assault cases, most of the ones that I’ve tried have involved children as victims, and with murders, we’re trying to do something, but it’s after the fact,” she said.

As the DA now moves on to become a judge, Wright knows her mindset will have to change from considering people guilty to fair and balanced.

“I do believe that in the way we approach our cases we have a similar mindset. We’re looking for the strengths, we’re looking for the weaknesses, we’re looking for the loopholes, and we’re looking for the options,” she said.

Roper’s last day is January 31st.

Wright says she doesn’t know when she will be sworn-in as superior court judge, but says when she starts hearing cases, she won’t hear any cases she was involved with as district attorney.