Boil Water Advisory issued for some Langley water customers

Some water customers in Langley, South Carolina are under a “Boil Water Advisory” tonight.

The Langley Water Department says a water line break caused a loss of pressure, which could lead to the potential for contamination.

Customers who live on Tutt Street, Jones Circle, Robinson Street, High Street, Hillside Road, Carline Road, Crossover Road, and 2902 Augusta Road to 3022 Augusta Road; as well as in the Boggy Gut area should boil water vigorously for at least one full minute before using it to drink or cook.

The water department also advises against using ice made from water which has not been boiled.

If you have questions, call the Langley Water & Sewer Office at 803-593-3404.