Long-time Swainsboro business destroyed by fire will rebuild

SWAINSBORO, Ga (WJBF) – A couple plans to rebuild their Swainsboro business that was destroyed this week by fire.

The cabinet company has been operating since the late 1970s. Business is so good that a few cabinets sitting out front would have been ready for pick up Monday.

“I just felt like I was going to be sick,” said Jodi Reynolds after arriving to the business while it was on fire.

The sight of flames coming from the business that’s been in her family more than 40 years was heartbreaking.

“My husband was in such a panic when he left the house, he didn’t even call me. I had to hear it from a friend. But when we got down here everything was engulfed. Basically, all we could do was stand back and watch it burn,” she described.

The blaze brought several fire departments to South Coleman Street after flames sparked at the Swainsboro Cabinet Company around 8 Wednesday morning. Jodi said her husband was on his way to work to meet other workers who were already there.

“Our painter turned on the fan that is supposed to pull the fumes out of the paint room and he just said that he turned around and the whole wall went up in flames,” she said explaining the incident.

Jodi, who owns the business with her husband Alton told us they have run it for 11 years after her stepdad operated it for 29. The Swainsboro Cabinet Company did business not just in town, but supplied cabinets for homes all around.

“We do a lot of business in the Vidalia area. We do a lot of business in the Waynesboro-Augusta area,” she spoke of their business.

From kitchens to entertainment centers, vanities and laundry room cabinets the Reynolds plan to keep building their product for all to enjoy.

Reynolds added, “We’re just going to take this as God is pointing us in a different direction and maybe we need to make a few changes.

The business is a total loss, but this is not the end of it. They will rebuild. Reynolds said they are already working on a temporary site in Emanuel County. They will announce that location on social media.

Jodi Reynolds said her husband, Alton, spent Thursday at the temporary location cleaning it and getting it ready for more jobs to keep up with the demand.

