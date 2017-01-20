Making history: AU’s Sherrill talks about reaching 2,000-point milestone mark

From Augusta University Athletics:

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Augusta University men’s basketball senior Keshun Sherrill reached 2,000 career points as the Jaguars won an 84-49 Peach Belt Conference game over the Flagler Saints on Wednesday in Christenberry Fieldhouse. The Jaguars are on a seven game win streak.

Sherrill needed 15 points on the night to reach 2,000 career points and a jumper from the left side with 5:15 to play in the second half gave him the career milestone. Sherrill had 20 points and six assists to lead the team. Sherrill joins former Jaguar Ben Madgen as the only players in the history of the Peach Belt with 2,000 career points.

Sophomore Tyvez Monroe remained a dangerous shooter for the Jags and matched his season-high 16 points with seven rebounds. Monroe now has four-straight games where he has made at least three or more from beyond the three line. Monroe and Sherrill each had four three pointers on the night.

The Saints were led by Vaughn McCall’s 21 points and Jeffercy Jean’s 12 points.

Augusta shot 49.3 from the floor (35-for-71) and 45.8 (11-for-24) from the three-point line. Flagler was held to 32.0 percent shooting from the floor (16-of-50) and 23.1 percent from the arc. The Jags outrebounded the Saints 50-29 and had 28 bench points to FC’s 12.

Augusta’s Ben Ursich found Deane Williams for a one-handed layup to open the offense on the night and Williams gave it right back to Urisch for a similar basket to spark a big run.

The Jags jumped to a 19-0 advantage to begin the game and head coach Dip Metress took out the starters at the second media timeout. Flagler enjoyed an 11-2 run of their own to make it 21-11, but the Jaguars led by as much as 20 in the first half and never dropped the lead the entire game

Augusta owned the first half 36-20, thanks to Sherrill and Monroe each scoring 13 in the opening half. The duo each made a trio of three pointers in the opening half and the momentum continued in the second half.

With 11:58 to go, the Jags still commanded a 58-29 lead and held off the Saints for an 84-49 win.

The Jaguars travel to Francis Marion in Florence, S.C., on Saturday, Jan. 21 for a 3:30 p.m. PBC game.