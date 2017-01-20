New developer requirements help preserve Brick Pond Park ecosystem in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – North Augusta city leaders are paving the way for Eco-friendly developments.

New development comes at a cost and that sometimes means ecosystems are destroyed.

However, North Augusta developers are required to build around the environment. That’s in turn cleaning up the water system and saving taxpayers money.

Before the construction of the Medac parking deck, in North Augusta, the area was a dump site.

At one time a natural spring, below the parking deck, would flow through trash and eventually end up in the pond, at Brick Pond Park.

City Stormwater Manager Tanya Strickland says recent water studies show the quality has improved since the parking deck was built, but that wasn’t always the case.

“The parks were pretty much, all the ponds here were dead,” Strickland told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “There was no oxygen in the water. There was no real good flow. There was some old historic sites her, a pond with sewage in it that was draining to it.”

Now all North Augusta developers are required to create a stormwater treatment system to collect the first inch of run-off. It’s an extra measure to avoid further harming the environment.

While the Medac and Hammond’s Ferry developers worked with the city, restoring Brick Pond Park was no easy task.

“We removed over 800 dumps truck loads of municipal trash and waste,” said City Councilman Fletcher Dickert.

The park has since been transformed into a stormwater treatment system for all the developments, on the pond side of the Riverfront.

The Stormwater Manager says it’s a cheaper and more Eco-friendly alternative.

“This is the natural way to treat stormwater. This is natures way of using the soils, the microorganisms, the plants.” Stickland said. “They are actually pulling all this polluted stuff out of the water.”

Strickland says Brick Pond Park was designed with Project Jackson in mind, and through negotiations they were able to preserve more land than she had originally thought.

“So there would probably have been 18 acres of pond instead of 40 acres,” she said.

As part of Project Jackson, they are installing three filtration systems to collect any run-off that may get into the river.

There’s already a filtration system in place for the Hammond’s Ferry development.