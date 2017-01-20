Sister March supports human and civil rights groups in the CSRA

Augusta, GA. (WJBF)- Thousands of women around the world will be marching in Solidarity for the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. this Saturday. Here in Augusta one organization is having a “sister march” of their own. Augusta Solidarity is a new organization that is bringing together social and progressive groups in Augusta to rally support for civil and human rights. The march is being called a sister march in an effort to join all of the women marching worldwide.

Founders of the group say the march started as just an idea in a Facebook chat group then evolved when the word spread throughout the CSRA. They say the march is a pro-rally for anyone concerned about women’s rights, racial equality, and the LGBTQ, community. They hope to remain a presence in the CSRA even when the march is over.

Jennifer Rahner, spokeswoman for the organization says she wanted to attend the march in D.C. but as a working mother she couldn’t afford to go. When she heard the news of the March in Augusta she immediately wanted to help make it a reality.

“Being able to find the people that care about the same things that I do here locally that I can continue to fight for means a lot to me. We may not have thousands of people here on Saturday but we might have hundreds, and if we have hundreds of people believing in the progression of civil and human rights that’s a start.” Rahner said.

The march will be held at Springfield Village Park at 2 pm.