Westminster celebrates coaching milestones

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Westminster celebrated its two basketball coaches on Friday night.

The Wildcats honored boys coach Mark Tebbs and girls coach Greg Wilson.

Tebbs won his 500th career game as a head coach in the Wildcats victory over Fox Creek earlier this season.

“It’s just been a true blessing,” Tebbs said. “I’m so thankful to my family, my wife, [and] my three boys I had an opportunity to coach through that.”

Wilson surpassed 300 career wins on the same night.

“It means a great deal to me,” Wilson said. “I’m a little uncomfortable with individual recognition when [basketball] is such a team sport, but 300 wins means I’ve had a lot of great players throughout the years and those wins represent lives, and I hope they’re lives changed.”