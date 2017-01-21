Former Columbia County commissioner’s petition for writ of habeas corpus on hold in Federal court

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. – A former Columbia County commissioner’s writ of habeas corpus petition is on hold in federal court.

Scott Dean is currently in a Georgia state prison, serving a 20 year sentence after he was convicted of two counts of Child Molestation in 2011.

Dean is accused of inappropriately touching and exposing himself to his stepdaughter.

Court documents, signed January 17, 2017 by U.S. Magistrate Judge Brian Kemp, state that Dean’s federal appeal of his case is on hold until he exhausts all of his appeals at the state level.

A petition for a writ of habeas corpus was filed, asking for Dean’s release, after new evidence in his case came to light in a Columbia County courtroom.

During that court hearing in 2013, Dean’s stepdaughter, Silda Dean, recanted her original testimony that helped put Dean behind bars.

Judge James Blanchard said Silda Dean’s new testimony wasn’t enough for a new trial.

Blanchard said Silda Dean would have to be prosecuted and convicted of Perjury in order to overturn the conviction.

District Attorney Ashley Wright has told WJBF NewsChannel 6 that she did not plan on prosecuting Silda Dean.

NewsChannel 6 will keep you updated as this story continues.