Owner of Rock Bottom Music says store was burglarized overnight

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. – Richmond County deputies are investigating a burglary at a popular Augusta music store.

According to the owner of Rock Bottom Music, someone broke into the store overnight, Friday.

Owner Jonathan Karrow says cash was taken from the register, several expensive guitars were either stolen or damaged and part of the store was ransacked.

Karrow says this is the second time in two months the store has been been burglarized.

If you have any information, call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1080.