“Sister March” held in Augusta Saturday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Inspired by the Women’s March on Washington, people in Augusta marched Saturday afternoon to show their support for women’s, civil, and human rights.

“I’m really proud and grateful to be a part of it,” said marcher Ginger McCall.

Two local women came together to plan the march and create an organization called Augusta Solidarity to bring civil and human rights activists together.

According to their website, the march is non-partisan, but for many protestors, the election of Donald Trump called them to action.

Sisters-in-law Ginger McCall and Donna Wingfield are among them.

“I’m marching for women’s rights,” McCall said. “I want to make sure that they’re not swept away with the new administration. I’m fighting for all rights, quite frankly.”

For some, the march was cathartic.

“I became depressed in a way that I had not been depressed since my husband died a year and a half before, and I could not see anything good when I considered the statements he had made during the campaign,” said marcher Donna Wingfield.

But it also offered some hope.

“I see a lot of kids in the group,” McCall said. “I’m happy to see them. I’m happy that their parents are teaching them that everybody’s voice matters.”

Even as the weather got bad, hundreds marched on.

“Everybody seems to be ready to commit to making positive things happen,” Wingfield said.