Transgender men name change

Columbia County, GA (WJBF)- A Columbia County judge is accused of abusing his power in a transgender name-change case.

The Georgia appeals court overturned judge David Roper’s decision to deny new names for two transgender men.

Roper said no to the name change for Rowan Feldhaus and Andrew Baumert.

Rowan wanted to switch to Rebeccah and Andrew to Delphine.

The Superior Court Judge said it would confuse and mislead people, and could be considered a type of fraud.

Now, the appeals court sent the two cases back to the judge and directed him to allow it.

 

 

