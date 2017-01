GEORGIA (WJBF) – The American Red Cross is responding to the emergency situation in Georgia.

The organization is sending volunteers and supplies to support hard-hit communities in South Georgia.

Disaster health and mental health workers are on the way to Adel, Georgia where a tornado destroyed a mobile home community on Sunday.

If you would like to help, you can donate on the Red Cross website, here, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a 10 dollar donation.