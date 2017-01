ATLANTA (AP) — Behind the play of quarterback Matt Ryan the Atlanta Falcons defeated Green Bay for a spot in the Super Bowl. Ryan had a tremendous game passing for four scores and running for a fifth as the Falcons won 44-21. For the game Ryan connected on 27 of 38 passes for 392 yards.

Julio Jones caught nine of the passes for 180 yards and two scores.

The game was the last one to be played in the Georgia Dome as the Falcons move into a new facility next season.