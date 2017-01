MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. – A new South Carolina sheriff starts his job this week.

Clark Stearns will be sworn in as the McCormick County top cop on Monday.

He was opposed by J.R Jones.

NewsChannel 6 first told you Stearns was in question after a lawsuit claimed he doesn’t have a law enforcement certification in South Carolina.

The swearing in ceremony is at the county administrator’s office.

It begins at 2:30 p.m.