Sandersville homeowners think they may have seen a tornado Saturday.

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF)– Sanderville got a little more than rain… homeowners believe they saw a tornado pass through a nearby field.

Several trees were broken and now clutter the Sandersville roads. Homeowner Steve Johnson said he and his family were outside fishing when the strong winds and rain started.

He said he has never seen storm damage in Sandersville like what took place yesterday.

“My nephew pulled up, and he said there’s a tornado coming across the field, so we all looked down, and sure enough we could all see it coming across the field. It barely missed us.. the eye of it we think it went down in the middle of the woods,” Johnson said.

The storm destroyed his barn, hay baler, lawn equipment and several sheds.

Steve said he is just thankful the storm didn’t hit his house.