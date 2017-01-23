2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two people are dead and one injured after a shooting incident in Burke County.

The Burke County sheriffs office responded to the 5000 block of River Road in reference to shots fired around 2:35 pm, Monday afternoon.

Deputies found three people shot. Two were dead. A third male was found shot and transported to ACMU by Burke County Fire Rescue.

The investigation is in the early stages additional information will be provided as soon as possible.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene.