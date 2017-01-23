Arrests made after Martinez prostitution bust

prostitution-arrests

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Three women are behind bars after an undercover bust at a Martinez spa.

It happened at Perfect Salon and Spa on Davis Road in Martinez.

Columbia County investigators arrested and charged Jin Xiuying and Xunixq Zhou with giving massages in a place used for lewdness and prostitution.

Xueling Yang was arrested and charged with Masturbation for Hire.

This is the second prostitution bust at a spa in Columbia County within the past couple of months.

In November, investigators arrested there women at King Health Spa on Belair Road for Trafficking a Person for Sexual Servitude and Prostitution.

