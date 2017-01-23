City of Grovetown residents sound off after mix-up in water bill payments

CITY OF GROVETOWN, Ga. – City of Grovetown water customers are sounding off after a mix-up with their bills.

City residents usually have until the 23rd to pay their water bills.

Some showed up Monday morning, ready to pay but were slapped with a $25.00 reconnect fee.

Those residents say that’s a problem because their water was never shut off.

Tina Treadway went to pay her water bill, Monday, but she said she was stopped by a city employee before making it to the front door of city hall.

“They were explaining that even if we pay our bill, we automatically have to pay an extra $25.00 reconnect fee and the city would be by to disconnect our water. They said we have to hope that they can make it back by on their rounds to reconnect our water,” said Treadway.

That didn’t sit well with Treadway so she says she called the city’s utilities department. Then, she said they put her in touch with Mayor Gary Jones and it turned into a blame game.

“There’s seriously something wrong with City Hall if the mayor is calling employees disgruntled and the employees obviously have a problem with them. Something isn’t right,” said Treadway.

City employees told us off camera that they were just following an email that was given to them Friday, January 20, by the city clerk.

It states that all residents who pay past 5pm on the 20th will be on a cut-off list.

We went to City Hall for an explanation.

“Per policy, if customers don’t pay their bill in full by the 23rd of the month, they have their water service cut off. In order to get your water cut back on, you have to pay the $25.00 fee. In this case, there were people identified who had water turned off that were never turned off. They were assessed the fee incorrectly,” said Spokesman for the city of Grovetown, John Waller.

Waller says, right now, the city is facing more than 700 delinquent bills from customers which totals close to $100,000.

Waller adds that the policy is going to have to be enforced in order to regain that money.

Mayor Gary Jones says residents who were incorrectly charged will get a refund and the mayor will make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“What the mayor is going to do is bring in a utility water expert and do additional training. Additionally, he’s going to come in on Wednesday and have a director and department head meeting to resolve all these issues and make sure everybody understands,” said Waller.

The mayor addressed the issue on the city’s Facebook page.

The mayor adds that the city will be willing to work with people who can’t pay on a case by case basis, depending on their hardship.