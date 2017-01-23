Congressman Rick Allen previews the work facing the 115th Congress

Augusta, GA –– We get a first-hand report on what is ahead for the brand new Congress in this edition of The Means Report. Rep. Rick Allen stops by our studio before he heads back to Washington for a busy session.

He talks to us about the ongoing impact of cyber security for our region. Allen assures us that the CSRA is on the map when it comes to protecting our digital interests. He says it is only getting bigger and better from here. That means more jobs and more opportunities for growth.

The congressman also discusses the plight of our farmers. As a member of the House Agriculture Committee, Allen knows all too well that farmers need help. He gives us a glimpse of how technology has played a big role in the agriculture industry.

Education is also a big concern thanks to Allen’s role on the Education Workforce committee. He is well aware of the need for a strong, well-educated workforce to meet the needs of the future. That includes positions that are constantly opening up in the cyber field.

We will also hear how Rep. Allen feels about the new administration as well as a key new role for his wife. Mrs. Allen is now officially one of the most prominent spouses in Congress. Watch us to find out about her new post.

Congressman Rick Allen is our special guest on The Means Report, and we appreciate you watching.

