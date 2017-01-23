Local martial arts trainer trades lifetime lessons for superbowl tickets

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – Since the Falcons won yesterday, people will do whatever it takes to get those expensive Superbowl tickets, even teach a lifetimes’s worth of self defense- for free!

Aaron Hensley has been teaching karate for over 30 years.

..and after the Falcon’s big win on Sunday, he took to his social media account with a deal that would be hard to beat.

“I’m willing to barter with someone that I’ll provide them martial arts training on the floor for the life of that person,” said Owner of Premier Martial Arts, Aaron Hensley.

Aaron says when he was little his father took him to the Superbowl back in 1999, which was the last time the Falcons made it that far. He now wants to continue that tradition with his son.

“It’s not expensive to martial arts but obviously if you’re going to do something to a level to earn a black belt your going to put 4 or 5 years into training,” said owner, Aaron Hensley.

Giving karate lesson for that amount of time is equivalent to what the cost for one ticket to the Superbowl could be. People have already reached out to inquire about the offer and he says the offer is up until the big day!

“I have I’ve gotten some messages, as a matter of fact yesterday on the way from the game, because with the value of the money that’s a good thing if someone is willing to do that,” said owner, Aaron Hensley.

Fraudulent tickets have been a big issue for sports fans, but martial arts trainer Aaron Hensley is already aware and is not picky when it comes to the seats.

“I’m okay with just being in the building somewhere like that stadium is huge in Houston but obviously a legitimate ticket but usually, I buy my tickets from ticket master and things like that,” said owner, Aaron Hensley.

Hensley says going to game alone will be fine, but if he could take his wife and child, he would never forget this day for the rest of his life… which would give someone the same feeling after having a lifetime of karate lessons.

“I think it’ll be a cool story I can share with my kids, their kids, one day you know? I think it’ll be a cool opportunity,” said owner, Aaron Hensley.

**When it comes to big game tickets—there is always the warning for big scams. So here are some tips for ticket shopping- to make sure you get into the game in a legit way.

Buy your tickets from official sources like NFL teams ticket box office or guarantee sites like Ticketmaster.

Be cautious of people who only accept cash offers and no other form of payment

Don’t post your ticket on social media for scammers to make a duplicate copy.

and double check the websites spelling because scammers can make fake pages to look identical to the box office sites.