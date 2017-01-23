Neighbor complains of animal neglect at Augusta home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Dogs die every day at home, but the death of one Augusta canine points to an ongoing issue with dog owners following the city’s tethering ordinance. The initial complaint was about a dead dog who appeared malnourished. The other complaints were about three other dogs either chained up, running around and left unattended. We must warn you, some of the video may be graphic.

“I went and fed the dog next to me because I noticed she was a little skinny,” said Delaney Davis, a neighbor.

Davis reported the dog owners who live in her neighborhood after discovering one of their pets died.

“It’s just skin and bones laying back there dead,” she described.

Davis, who just moved in her south Augusta home, called Animal Services. She said the department removed the dead dog and one other dog. She added the owner told them the dead dog on a chain was attacked and killed, but Davis claims that’s not true.

“The dog was not attacked. I found it back there dead. It had been there overnight,” she said.

NewsChannel 6 went to the home on Oketo Drive, but the owners were not there. That means they were in violation of Augusta’s tethering ordinance, which states if you leave an animal tethered you have to be able to see it. We found one dog chained in the back alone. We also found another dog, that neighbors said belongs to the same people, wandering the neighborhood alone.

Theresa Henderson, another concerned citizen, said, “[They have] these new laws, [but they need to] start imposing the stuff.”

Henderson told us she saw the dead dog on social media hoping something would be done, but was shocked to hear very little was done.

“A warning for somebody who has got a dead dog in the yard in the rain on a chain. That’s ridiculous! I bet if I was to go steal that dog I would be in jail,” she said.

The two women also believe the dogs have not been properly fed.

“They are never attended to. Nobody is ever out there giving them food or water,” Davis said.

Both Davis and Henderson complained to Animals Services. That makes complaint number two for Davis. But the sight of the dogs left in the owner’s care is hard for some to deal with.

“It’s heartbreaking. It just makes me want to cry. I want to go over there and get that dog and take it somewhere where it can at least get the love, the food it needs,” Henderson said.

We spoke with Animal Services and if any type of animal neglect is found, that owner will be charged. Again, the remaining dogs are not supposed to be tethered or running loose without the owner. Neighbors are encouraged to call Animal Services and report these issues.

Photojournalist: Troy Robinson