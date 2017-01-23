New McCormick County Sheriff sworn-in after judge denies temporary injunction

Related Coverage Opponent files lawsuit over McCormick County sheriff-elect qualifications

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office starting off the New Year with new leadership.

Last week, a judge denied a motion for a temporary injunction that was preventing the sheriff-elect from taking office.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 first told you about a lawsuit filed against the sheriff-elect by his opponent. The plaintiff claimed Clarke Stearns wasn’t a certified law enforcement officer in South Carolina, which making him ineligible to be sheriff.

However, the judge’s ruling officially ending the limbo the sheriff’s office has been in since the beginning of the year.

“We need an outside for a change. We need whole change all together in the county period. Like Haley said we need new government and let this county grow,” one McCormick County resident told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Many McCormick County residents haven’t forgotten when South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley challenged them to elect new leadership.

The November election proved people listened when Virginia-native Clarke Stearns won the sheriff’s election with 57 percent of the vote.

“It’s a great day for McCormick, people are finally going to get some accountability.” Stearns said. “Somebody that will address their issues and concerns.”

Stearns is replacing former Sheriff George Reid, who was pardoned after being convicted of felony grand larceny in 1974.

On Monday, the experienced law enforcement officer was finally sworn in after dodging what could have been a lengthy lawsuit.

“Why do you think there was so much opposition?” Asked WJBF NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“I don’t know. It could have been party driven, unfortunately. The people who ran have been here for a long time. I don’t know if it’s because I was such a newcomer, I have been here 3 years, or a fresh set of eyes from the outside looking in. I don’t really know, but I’m glad it’s coming to a close.” Stearns said.

Only WJBF NewsChannel 6 was in the courtroom when Stearns’ opponent asked a judge to disqualify the long-time officer for not being certified in South Carolina.

The judge later denied injunction request allowing Stearns to take the oath of office and finalize his paperwork to enforcement the law in the Palmetto State.

“You can’t get certified in South Carolina until you are employed in South Carolina,” he said. “So as soon as I leave here today, I am sending an email to the Director of the Academy with my certification from Virginia.”

After all the paperwork is submitted, the Director of the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy has up to 2 weeks to review an officers standings, and make a decision to approve or deny a certification requested.

