Two dead, one injured in Burke County Shooting

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF)- Two men are dead and a third is injured after a shooting in Burke County Monday.

Deputies responded to shots fired at a mobile home on River Rd. near Plant Vogtle around 2:30 p.m.

“Two black males were shot, and they were deceased,” said Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. “A third black male was shot, and was shot in the leg… he was transported to the ACMU by the Burke County Fire Rescue and [had] non-life threatening injuries.”

Family members say they were elderly men, who gathered to play dominoes. One of them was blind.

“I’m shocked,” said Roosevelt Grubbs, whose uncle was one of the victims. “I’m shocked that this has happened.”

Loved ones left behind are facing tough questions.

“Who knows? Who know the reason?” Grubbs said.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is follwing up on some leads, but it has released few details to the public at this time.

“Based on the witnesses that were here, it seems like they came to the residence for a specific reason. So for right now, I mean always be aware of your surroundings and things of that nature, but there’s no specific threat that we’re aware of to the public at this time,” Blanchard said.

The shooting is rocking the men’s large families.

“Down here in Burke County, we all pretty much kin to each other,” Grubbs said. “You know, we all family.”

But some are saying their faith will help them cope.

“It’s going to hurt,” Grubbs said. “We’re going to miss him. But we’ll see him again one day.”