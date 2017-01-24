And On the 7th Day, She Rests now available in 80 retailers

AUGUSTA, Ga.– Local author Elizabeth Hope Brown’s debut book, And on the 7th Day, She Rests, is the first in is series of books about the lives of five women and a teenager who are finding their voice.

Brown was a 6th grader when she created her first book, and knew one day her creative work would be published. She vividly recalls the cover being made out of a cardboard box, covered in construction paper, bonded with staples, white paste glue, with stick figure illustrations colored by crayons!

After life’s journey full of transitions, she was finally able to see that vision come to fruition in the publishing of And on the 7th Day, She Rests.

A Social Worker at The Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University Department of Psychiatry & Health Behavior, Brown works with women and men with substance abuse, and co-occurring mental health disorders, who are at-risk or living with HIV.

As a treatment navigator, she helps individuals navigate medical and social services environments, remove related barriers to care, and provide practical and emotional support.

Brown is a graduate of Sacramento City College with an Associate of Arts in Social Services Community Development, Sacramento, CA, and Augusta State University, Bachelor of Social Work, Sociology minor. She is a and Member of the Ryan White Consortium, World AIDS Day Committee Augusta Chapter, and Beulah Grove Baptist Church.

You can order And on the 7th Day, She Rests at more than 80 online retailers, including the following: