Augusta pet registries top one thousand

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta’s new pet program appears to be finding an audience.

Since late last year.the city has been mandating owners To get their dogs and cats registered.

So people have been flocking to the Animal services office on Mack Lane.

Pet parents can also register online and at the Tax Commissioners office.

Now…just three weeks into the new year… d the city has gone over the 1-thousand pet registries mark.

“I didn’t think it would be that many there’s a lot more to get that needs to be done why did you do it because my dogs I wanted to make sure that I follow the rules and regulations,” said pet owner Evelyn Huskins.

“If your pet is fixed or is a registered hunting dog…there is no fee with the registration.

There is a ten dollar fee for pets that haven’t been spayed or neutered.