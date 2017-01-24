SC State Rep Chris Corley Resigns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina District 84 Representative, Chris Corley, has resigned his seat.

In a statement sent by South Carolina House Speaker, Jay Lucas (Dist. 65, Darlington) Speaker Lucas says,

“I have received and accepted Representative Chris Corley’s letter of resignation. The South Carolina Constitution clearly states that the House of Representatives has the sole authority to expel one of its members for disorderly conduct. Even though I prepared a resolution calling for his removal, I am grateful that the House did not have to take such extraordinary measures and expel Rep. Corley from this Institution.”

Corley is facing charges of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, after an incident at his home in December of 2016.

In 911 calls, Corley allegedly pointed a weapon at his wife in front of their children during an argument.

The charges against Corley were upgraded on January 19th to the more serious “high and aggravated” nature, which is a felony.

If convicted, Corley could spend up to 20 years in prison on top of the 5 years he is already facing for pointing a weapon.

Corley’s next scheduled court date is set for March 3, 2017.