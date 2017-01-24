Edgefield County Growth and Revitalization

2016 was a big year for Edgefield County. Edgefield Mayor Ken Durham said the town square is in the process of being revitalized.

“2016… we’ve seen the most growth in the county since 2007 since pre-recession,” said Tommy Paradise, Edgefield County Administrator.

He said the growth isn’t stopping there. Paradise said 2017 has a lot in store for expansion, growth and tourism.

Mayor Durham said revitalization will improve the look of downtown Edgefield, making it more pedestrian-friendly. New way-finding signs are being put up now, and more improvements are underway.

“Our goal is to show business owners, building owners that the town is a partner. We want to partner with them, and we want them to grow,” said Mayor Durham.

Downtown and business growth aren’t the only projects expected in 2017. Highway 25 is being expanded to four lanes.

Edgefield homeowner John Mathis has high hopes for the venture.

“Down 25.. that’s gonna be tremendous. That’s gonna help out a whole lot traffic-wise and everything. It should bring more people,” Mathis said.

Mayor Durham said the community gained three tourist attractions in 2016 that have brought tens of thousands of people: the National Wild Turkey Federation, a new shooting complex and an outdoor education center.

“Edgefield county is just a great place to be.It’s a hidden gem,” concluded Paradise.