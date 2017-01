Related Coverage 17 indicted in connection with the L.O.E. Shirley Avenue Boys Street Gang

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office website, Ashlyn Daggett and Kevin Labord were arrested Monday.

They’re suspected of being part of the L.O.E., or Loyalty Over Everything, gang.

Last week, Sheriff Richard Roundtree announced indictments against 17 suspected gang members.

The sheriff says right now, the Gang Task Force is tracking more than 90 known gangs in Augusta.