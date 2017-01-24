Grant could help put a jolt into downtown building renovations

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) They are empty buildings on Broad Street but officials would rather see thriving businesses.

“Every place I’ve been too talked about how downtown’s are vital to any city and downtown is vital to Augusta,” said Commissioner Bill Fennoy whose district includes the downtown area.

The Downtown Development Authority wants to put more vitality downtown.

Georgia Power presenting the DDA a 15 thousand dollar check.

This will be used as Grant money to help jump start the renovations.

Property owners will be eligible for a fifty percent match, up to five thousand dollars ,on the cost of rewiring their empty building.

“it’s not a loan it’s a thank you for your investment and this is just seed money to start the program it’s our hope that it will be successful and we will continue to fund it,” said DDA Executive Director Margaret Woodard.

The Georgia Power money is a one-time donation but the company isn’t ruling out more later.

“We love putting our money and seeing good things come about when we see the good things this brings about we’re very happy continuing taking a look at supporting it even further,” said Georgia Power Regional Vice President Fran Forehand.

The DDA would like to see more money for the program but say they will not ask city tax payers for it.

“We will just go out and raise it from the private sector that’s our goal we believe in private public partnerships we’re big believers in that so we feel like this is a good start,” says Woodard.

“I think downtown Augusta is on the move this is just the beginning of many great things to happen,” says Commissioner Fennoy.

Woodard says the grant is up to 5000 dollars but if a property owner invests $3000 dollars in electrical work they would be eligible for $15 hundred dollars.

There are no owners in the pipeline right now for the program the DDA says they were be applications on line.