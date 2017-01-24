High School students talk about the election and inauguration

A local high school class has been following the election since August.

Ridge Spring-Monetta High School students talked to NewsChannel 6’s Samantha Williams about what inauguration day in history means to them.

“My favorite part is looking into their character and getting to know how they act and react to certain things,” said student Corey Hopkins

This high school American Government class has watched the debates, held a mock election and has discussed current issues. The students say as american citizens, we should come together and support President Trump.

“I feel like Trump… he’ll be a good president, and he’ll treat america like a business and that’ll be good for us,” said student Melvin Alewaie.

“I did lean more toward Donald Trump because I feel like he’s gonna make it a better place, and like they said, he’s taking jobs for people who don’t have jobs and making new jobs, which I think is very good,” said student Jaceel Tyler.

The teacher leading it all, Melinda Brown, said certain topics in the classroom have been more controversial than others… one of these being Trump’s stance on immigration.

“A lot of students are kinda nervous about his immigration policy and about building the wall… whether he will do it or not,” Brown said.

“I think it is true, that if they’re not legal, they shouldn’t be here, and then they do take up a lot of people’s jobs, so I think that he is very right,” said Tyler.

Miss Brown never let her students lose focus on the big picture:

“We did have some students that were not very happy about him winning, but we have discussed that he’s not gonna go for just one side.. that he is here to represent everyone,” said Brown.

The school’s principal believes it’s crucial for his high schoolers to stay on top of this presidency.

“I think it’s important they see how quick all these changes happen and how turbulent it can get and how we have to deal with that. i think it’s important for these kids as they grow and become future citizens,” said Principal Blankenship.

“Really, they’re taking the approach to sit back and watch and see, but they do like his openness about topics and how he’s not afraid to express his opinion,” Miss Brown concluded.