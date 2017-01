AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Masters Week is getting closer and now we know the names of those performing at one of the biggest music festivals that week.

The Flaming Lips will be headlining the Major Rager – and People of the Sun by Moon Taxi will also perform.

The concert will be Thursday, April 6th at the Augusta Common.

Put on by the Friends with Benefits Foundation, proceeds will be donated to Press On, an organization that raises money for pediatric cancer research.