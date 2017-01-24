Prom-A-Palooza set for Saturday, February 4th

AUGUSTA, Ga.– Cher’s Sisters Only Club‘s 5th annual Prom-A- Palooza is coming up Saturday, February 4th 2017.

The event takes place from 10am until 3pm at the Shiloh Comprehensive Community Center, located at 1635 15th St in Augusta.

Cher’s SOC will provide free prom dresses, shoes and accessories to young ladies inf the CSRA who may be facing financial challenges. To find that special dress, first click here to fill out an application and appointment time.

Have a dress, shoes or accessories to donation? Call Roxanne Lee (706)589-3983 to make arrangements for drop-offs on Saturdays from 10:00am -1:00pm.

For more information about Prom-A-Palooza and Cher’s Sisters Only Club, contact Roxanne Lee (706)589-3983 and Lisa Branch (706) 833-1637.

Want to become involved as a mentor and role model for young women? Visit Cher’s Sisters Only Club website.