Search begins at Va. Beach house after mother, children go missing during house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A private search and rescue team was at the Virginia Beach house of a missing mother and her children Tuesday afternoon, days after they were reported missing.

Monica Lamping and her children were reported missing after their home was severely damaged in a fire early Sunday morning.

Investigators with the Virginia Beach Police Department consider Lamping and her children to be missing and endangered under “suspicious circumstances.”

In an update on Tuesday, police said there was no information indicating foul play.

Police also said they were looking to identify a person named Chad. It is unknown who this person is or how he might be connected to the investigation.

Kevin Lamping, Monica’s ex-husband, and his current wife Moira told 10 On Your Side Tuesday they were not too concerned when they first heard what was going on — thinking that perhaps Monica’s phone had died.

Monica Lamping’s mother Sheila Bogart said Monday that the family filed a missing person report Sunday after they were unable to locate her or reach her by phone.

“The car was gone. Our daughter is missing and our 7-year-old grandson Kai and our 9-month-old granddaughter Oria,” Bogart said.

A fire broke out at Lamping’s home on Sullivan Boulevard early Sunday morning. When crews arrived around 3:30 a.m. they found fire showing through the roof, according to Battalion Chief Rob Darling, with Virginia Beach Fire Department. The fire was called under control around 4 a.m.

One cat and one dog did not survive the fire, and two cats were taken to Animal Control. A firefighter suffered a minor injury, but did not require treatment.

Investigators with the fire department believe the fire may have started with an electrical space heater. Fire officials say they do not believe the fire is suspicious.

The fire department confirmed the two women and two children who live at the home were not there at the time. They said Sunday that the home’s occupants would be displaced as a result of the fire.

Lamping’s family is extremely worried.

Her mother said Monday that no one has heard from her since around 10 p.m. Saturday. Every family member 10 On Your Side has spoken to has said the same thing — it is unlike Monica to leave like this.

“She didn’t just drop off the map like that,” said Bogart.

Family members are hoping that the children are with their mother, and are safe.

Kevin Lamping said Tuesday, “With every hour that passes, that feeling of helplessness certainly grows, and a feeling of despair is also there.”

The last person to see Lamping was her best friend, who watched Lamping’s children while she was on a lunch date Saturday afternoon.

“I’m really worried for her and her babies,” said Anne Shell, Lamping’s best friend. “I feel helpless and I don’t know what to do. I just don’t understand what’s happening.”

The family has been distributing pictures and information about Lamping and her children, 7-year-old Kai and 8-month-old Oria, on social media.

Monica’s 2002 Dark Green Jeep Cherokee is also missing from the home. The license plate number is XPU-6357.

Family members told 10 On Your Side Tuesday that the car was seen around 2 a.m. Sunday at the Downtown Tunnel heading west. Police confirmed that the Jeep was spotted traveling through the tunnel.

If you know anything about Lamping’s whereabouts or have information about Chad, call a Virginia Beach Police Department Missing Persons Detective at 757-385-4101 or the Virginia Beach Police Emergency Communications at 757-385-5000.

“It’s like a nightmare where you don’t wake up,” said Bogart.

Shell said, “I hope that she’s safe and just know that we love her. I just want her to come home safe.”

