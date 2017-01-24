Senate committee to vote on Haley UN ambassador confirmation

WASHINGTON (WCBD & AP) — South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is expected to be confirmed as a UN Ambassador.

The confirmation is scheduled to take place at noon on Tuesday, January 24.

On Wednesday, Haley is to appear before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. She’s being introduced by South Carolina’s U.S. senators, Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott.

In November, Haley became the first woman and first minority chosen by President-elect Donald Trump for his Cabinet. The second-term governor was a Trump critic, asking Americans to resist “the siren call of the angriest voices” in how the nation treats immigrants.

But she has also fought the Obama administration on both legal and illegal immigration. Last December, she asked that no Syrian refugees be relocated to South Carolina because of “gaps in available intelligence” on those fleeing the civil war.