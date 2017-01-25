Businesses demolished, trees planted along Washington Road

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — A stretch of Washington Road looks a lot different these days because Augusta National has been buying up businesses and demolishing them to increase the size of the golf club.

The Old Berckmans Road is impassible because of the golf club’s new media center.

The intersection at Washington Road has certainly changed. Jay’s Music was there months ago, but now it’s a parking lot.

National Hills Goodyear was also demolished.

Trees now line the property where those businesses used to be. The landscaping continues all the way to Pep Boys and Jiffy Lube.

Those auto shops are expected to suffer the same fate as they were recently sold to Augusta National Golf Club.

At the new Berckmans Road, the old TGI Fridays is gone. It’s been a parking lot for quite some time.

Between the two Berckmans, the only businesses left are Olive Garden, Wendy’s and Walgreens.

Augusta National already fenced-in and landscaped property next to those businesses.

The talk around town is that those businesses will be next to go.

And then there’s the question of how the Publix Shopping Center fits into Augusta National’s plans because of how close it is to the new Masters parking lots.

All of the businesses are not commenting at this time.

Augusta National Golf Club doesn’t comment on real estate matters.

According to the city’s GIS Map, Walgreens, Wendy’s and Olive Garden are still owned by their parent companies.