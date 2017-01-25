Chris Corley’s resignation leaves District 84 seat vacant, people already showing interest in position

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Two candidates say they want to run for South Carolina’s District 84 House Seat.

The seat opened up Tuesday, when Chris Corley resigned amid domestic violence charges.

Corley is leaving nearly 37,000 people unrepresented in the South Carolina House of Representatives.

His resignation is just one more shake up in the state government, coming hours before Governor Nikki Haley was confirmed as ambassador of the United Nations.

Henry McMaster is now stepping up as Governor.

A longtime friend of Aiken County Council Chairman Ronnie Young, who says he’ll run for Corley’s seat.

“I can work well with him and our delegation here in Aiken County know him all well,” Young told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “We have worked with all the time.”

Young, a native of the Graniteville area, says now that Corley has resigned District 84 can begin the healing process, by electing him as the State Representative.

“Those folks need representation in Columbia, as well as anybody else.” He said. “I feel that I can help them.”

Young’s been in local government for nearly 30 years and says he has the experience to lead the District.

On the opposite end is Educator and stay-at-home mom Jennifer Lariscey.

“When I heard what happened with Chris I thought maybe that’s an opportunity for me to be able to do more,” Lariscey told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Lariscey tells NewsChannel 6 her biggest frustration is the House Speaker’s decision to suspend Corley.

She feels he should have been removed immediately after being charged because now problems will continue to go unsolved in her hometown.

“I may not have political experience, but my life experiences and my love for the valley, District 84, is what is going to give me the determination to work hard for them.” She said.

Corley is set to appear in court again in March.

He is facing up to 20 years in jail for Domestic Violence High and Aggravated and up to 5 years for Pointing a Weapon.

As of right now the tentative schedule for candidate filing opens up at noon on Feb. 10.

It will close at noon on Feb. 21.

The Special Election would be held on May 30th.

